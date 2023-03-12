Former Free State Police, Roads and Transport MEC Sam Mashinini has hailed late Education MEC Tate Makgoe as a diligent man who loved his job in the executive council.

Mashinini is among the many mourners attending Makgoe’s funeral in Bloemfontein.

Makgoe died last Sunday in a vehicle crash together with his protector, Warrant Officer Vuyo Mdi.

This was after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with two cows on the N1 outside Winburg.

Mdi was laid to rest on Saturday.

Paying tribute, Mashinini says: “He was a very humble man, straight to the point, honest and very passionate about his work. His contribution to the executive that I served with him was excellent. He will never hold grudges. He will always be humble and try to find a common ground in whatever challenges we are facing. So, a very honest and humble man. Indeed we have lost.”

Below is the live stream of Makgoe’s funeral service: