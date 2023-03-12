Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe has been described as having been a deeply rooted cadre who was politically active at a young age.

He grew up alongside Former Free State ANC deputy chairperson Thabo Manyoni among others in Tumahole Parys and together they were active in the ANC.

Following the unbanning of the organization Makgoe held various political positions including being head of elections.

Official Provincialfuneral service of Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe:

Makgoe died in a vehicle crash together with his protector Vuyo Mdi in the early hours of last week Sunday.

This after his vehicle hit two cows on the N1 outside Winburg.

Makgoe will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein later this morning.

Manyoni spoke about his comrade and childhood friend, “We went to primary school together, we went to senior school together and even went to high school together. He got politically conscientised at a very young age, simply because of the conditions we were living in Tumahole. We were very poor and that brought the spirit that we need to change our lives. We were influenced by Fezile Dabi, who conscientised us.”

Tributes pour in for education MEC Tate Makgoe: Sello Dithebe