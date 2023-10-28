Proper consultation processes not followed in Komati decommissioning

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) raised serious concerns over the decommissioning of the Komati power station in Mpumalanga last year, stating that proper consultation processes were not followed.

The revelation came to light during a multi-stakeholder meeting held at Blinkpan Village, near the now-defunct power station, aimed at providing feedback on the commission’s visit to the site three months ago.

Lebogang Mulaisi, a representative of the Presidential Climate Commission, expressed the commission’s findings, saying, “The decommissioning process happened too late, without adequate consultation with the people who would be affected by the process. We found that it was carried out without proper consideration for the community and the workers. Years in advance, consultation with the community and employees should have taken place. Furthermore, if the intention is to repurpose a power station, alternative energy sources should be established before decommissioning. After decommissioning, it becomes impractical to address these issues.”

Local residents living in areas surrounding the Komati Power Station echoed their concerns about the decommissioning, highlighting its far-reaching implications.

“The shutdown of Komati Power Station has had a detrimental effect on us because the high rate of unemployment has increased rapidly. Our fathers and sisters lost their jobs. We are affected. It’s such a pity that we are on the surrounding farms, living next to something that generates electricity, but we do not have electricity,”

The Komati Power Station, which had been a significant source of employment and power generation in the region, was closed down last year as part of the government’s efforts to transition to more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy sources. While the decision to decommission the power station was in line with broader climate goals, the lack of proper consultation has raised concerns about the impact on the local community.

The PCC’s investigation revealed that the decommissioning process did not adequately involve local stakeholders, including the community and power station workers. This lack of consultation has led to a surge in unemployment in the region, and many families are now grappling with financial hardships.

The Presidential Climate Commission has recommended that future decommissioning and repurposing of power stations should involve comprehensive consultation processes that take place well in advance. Additionally, it stressed the importance of establishing alternative energy sources before decommissioning to mitigate the social and economic impacts on the affected communities.

