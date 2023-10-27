PCC criticises Komati Power Station decommissioning

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) says proper consultation processes were not followed when Komati Power Station was decommissioned last year.

This was revealed during a multi-stakeholder meeting at Blinkpan village near Komati power station in Mpumalanga.

The meeting was aimed at giving feedback to stakeholders after the PPCs visit to the power station in July this year.

The Commission discussed its interim report and recommendations on the power station’s decommissioning and repurposing processes.

The Chief Operations Officer of the Presidential Climate Commission Lebogang Mulaisi says, “The decommissioning process happened too late in the process. Before consulting with people who will be affected by the process of decommissioning, we found that it happened too late. You should consult your community and your workers years in advance before you plan decommissioning, and if you’re going to repurpose a power station, you must bring alternative energy sources before you decommission. You can’t go about it after the decommissioning process.”