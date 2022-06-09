Anti-Apartheid activist and prominent African National Congress (ANC) member, the Reverend Frank Chikane, says the investigation into the alleged theft of over four million US dollars at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo must be given a chance.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing regarding the alleged theft.

Former state security head Arthur Fraser had earlier laid a criminal complaint against Ramaphosa including that of defeating the ends of justice.

Chikane says no one is above the law including the president.

He says, “There has to be an investigation and the investigation will show if the president committed the crime. I have said it doesn’t matter whether it’s the president, deputy president or anybody who commits crime must be charged.”

Withdraw

Meanwhile, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Ntombovuyo Mente has told the National Assembly sitting at the Good Hope Hall in Cape Town that she refuses to withdraw claims made by EFF MPs that Ramaphosa was a “murderer” and a “thief”.

She was addressing the Assembly virtually after Ramaphosa tabled the budget of the presidency and outlined his administration’s plans to grow the economy and generate electricity.

Mente was removed from the online platform after she refused to withdraw the comments that were labelled un-parliamentary by House Chair Grace Boroto.

The EFF has also complained that the removal of party leader and MP Julius Malema earlier from the virtual platform was illegal.

A number of EFF MPs were removed physically from the chamber as well as from the virtual platform amid repeated points of order that delayed the speech of Ramaphosa.

VIDEO: Speaker orders serjeant-at-arms to remove EFF MPs:

