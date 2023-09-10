One of the wishes of IFP founding leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was to see long outstanding tensions between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) resolved before he passed on.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SABC News in Parliament ahead of his 90th Birthday in August 2018, Buthelezi claimed he spoke to President Cyril Ramaphosa about it.

“I have recently contacted him talking about this issue, the unfinished business of reconciliation between the ANC and IFP recently and I don’t know if he will do something about it. And I was appealing to him that before I close my eyes in death if that is sorted out before then.”

Five years later, Prince Buthelezi has now passed away with his aspiration for reconciliation between the IFP and ANC remaining unfulfilled.

[EXCLUSIVE] SABC speaks to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi: