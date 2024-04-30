IFP to boycott eThekwini mayor’s state of the city address

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in eThekwini Municipality will today boycott Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s state of the city address.

Kaunda is expected to provide a detailed account of the municipality’s performance at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban.

The IFP says its planned boycott is to express the displeasure with the current administration.

The party’s eThekwini caucus leader, Mduduzi Nkosi says Kaunda has failed the people of eThekwini.

Nkosi says, “If you can follow all his addresses you will find that its one and the same. People of eThekwini will stay some days, some months, some weeks without water, whereas he’s talking about the city that controls billions. Each and every financial year, the city has to borrow over a billion for capital expenditure but the infrastructure has not been attended to, it has collapsed, the city is not clean, there is crime in the city.”

