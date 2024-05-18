IFP campaigns in Limpopo amid significant growth

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) president Velenkosini Hlabisa says the party has been making inroads in Limpopo over the last few years.

According to Hlabisa, IFP structures and constituencies have grown consistently across the province.

He was speaking at a rally in Makhuvha village, outside Thohoyandou.

“The IFP is spreading its wings and transcending perceptions of narrow regional interests by campaigning in provinces like Limpopo and North West,” Hlabisa says and adds that the IFP is dedicated to making life better for all South Africans regardless of their ethnicity and race.

He further stated that the reception in the province has been amazing.

“You can even see here, that young people go to where there’s a future. We have had challenges in North West and Limpopo in terms of tolerance with some people saying they are bringing the IFP here because it’s a KZN party. That’s why we are spreading our wings. The people are now saying why haven’t you been here long ago,” he states.

Hlabisa also said traditional leaders in Limpopo are playing a crucial role in paving the way for the IFP election campaigns to thrive in the province.

“I want to appreciate the reception from the traditional leaders. The kings in this province have given us a warm welcome because they say the IFP at CODESA stood for the roles and responsibilities of traditional leaders. The welcome is amazing.”

Hlabisa has also praised South Africans who live abroad for what he calls their enthusiasm and willingness to fix South Africa by casting their vote.

Meanwhile, IFP supporters Azwidali Tshivhase and Aluwani Mphahlele indicated they believe the party will bring change after the general elections as they understand the impact and change that their votes can bring about.

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai