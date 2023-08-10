The plan to better manage natural disasters is to be put in place as part of the Presidential Imbizo to take place at the Chris Hani District Municipality in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

The municipality comprises six local municipalities, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima, Intsika Yethu, Engcobo, Sakhisizwe and Emalahleni.

The Imbizo will take place at Intsika Yethu local Municipality where thousands of residents are expected to engage with President Cyril Ramaphosa on their service delivery challenges.

“We are looking strongly into the improvement of our disaster management assessment teams at CoGTA and also in the province. We know now that Eastern Cape and KZN are more disaster prone in terms of floods, some areas like Gqeberha are disaster prone in terms of parts of the country. So, drought, lack of access to water, water conservation strategies are needed there. Education for our people to ensure that they stretch the job further and ensure there are no wastages,” CoGTA Minister Thembi Nkadimeng explains.