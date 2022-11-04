Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet the deadline of Sunday to deliver his submission to Parliament’s Inquiry Panel.

Magwenya addressed the media at Parliament on Friday.

The three-member panel was appointed by National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to assess whether President Cyril Ramaphosa broke the law around the theft of US Dollars on his Phala Phala farm two years ago.

Magwenya says the President is adhering to the rules of the panel.

“As you know, the rules don’t ask for direct face-to-face engagement. But (the) president will make the deadline. The details of the submission will probably be made public when the panel concludes its work.”

Magwenya addresses the media on Ramaphosa’s public engagements:

No relationship with tender tycoon

Magwenya says President Ramaphosa has no relationship with the son of his ex-brother-in-law that scored a multi-million-rand contract with Gauteng hospitals.

He says the president has no relationship nor any knowledge of the business dealings of Hangwani Maumela. During a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly yesterday, Ramaphosa said he does not know Maumela.

He reacted to DA leader John Steenhuisen who told the House that it was Ramaphosa’s nephew who is benefitting from affirmative action and transformation deals because of his proximity to the President.

Magwenya says there is no discrepancy between what he is saying and what the president said yesterday.

“The record remains to the extent that he knows who he is…as a son of an ex-brother-in-law. He doesn’t have any relationship with him or any knowledge of the business. So, there is no discrepancy.”

In the video below, President Ramaphosa denies knowing the tender tycoon in Gauteng during his Q&A session: