President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive the Lady R independent panel report on Friday.

The retired judge Phineas Mojapelo led the panel which was tasked with investigating allegations that South Africa sent weapons to Russia which had invaded Ukraine in February last year.

President Ramaphosa gave the inquiry into the Lady R ship six weeks to conclude its investigation.

The Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the panel is ready to hand over its confidential report to the President.

Open Secrets calls for release of Lady R cargo details:

In May South African National Defense Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya said he was prepared to put his head on the block that nothing was loaded onto the Russian vessel Lady R.

Maphwanya said all will be revealed during the Commission of Inquiry set by President Ramaphosa.

“We will assist commission in understanding exactly what happened and what we were receiving was meant for as well as what is it that is not true. First thing that is not true is that we loaded anything, our systems do not [talk] actually to the systems that Russians use. Secondly, we do not have capacity to supply weapons to the Russians,” said Maphwanya.