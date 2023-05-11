President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is still looking into the docking of a sanctioned Russian ship the ‘Lady R’ at the Simon’s Town naval base.

Ramaphosa was responding to a question by DA leader John Steenhuisen about reports from the United States ambassador that arms had been loaded onto the ship.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula gave the President the choice to answer the question as it did not result from the original question on the Gold Mafia expose.

SABC News reporter Khayelihle Khumalo on the President’s response: