The Jacob Zuma Foundation says it believes that President Cyril Ramaphosa is being misguided by his legal advisors regarding a summons issued against him.

Zuma has launched a private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa at the High Court in Johannesburg, accusing Ramaphosa of assisting state advocate, Billy Downer, to violate sections of the National Prosecuting Act.

Ramaphosa’s lawyers claim that he is entitled to ignore the summons.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation’s Spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi says, “We have given him until 5 o’clock today (Sunday) to say where exactly it must be served. But importantly, I think it is a very sad day as we have state attorneys making such misguided advice to a head of state. 19 January 2023 is the court date. Let him ignore it. So, we are daring him to ignore.”

Manyi’s speaks to SABC News about the ultimatum:

Ramaphosa gives Zuma an ultimatum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given his predecessor Jacob Zuma until the end of business on Monday to withdraw his private prosecution bid or face legal action.

The charges relate to News24’s publication of details of Zuma’s medical condition, which were attached to court papers lodged at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year.

However, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Zuma’s case has no basis in law.

