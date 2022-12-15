The Jacob Zuma Foundation say they have instituted private prosecution proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa with the criminal offence being accessory after the fact in the crimes committed by amongst others Advocate Billy Downer, namely breaching the provisions of the NPA act.

The Foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi says he can confirm this and will release more information at a later stage: “The purpose of me coming through tonight is simply just to make sure that no one thinks that this is a bogus statement. Just to confirm that this is legit this is what it is.”

Manyi says he still needs to read through the 51 page summons: “In terms of the detailing stuff I wont be able to do it tonight because I myself still need to read through the 51 page summons as it were. But I think suffice to say, President Ramaphosa has got a date in court in the new year.”

Manyi added: “I think for tonight, we probably have to leave it there and in terms of the detail the fact that you have got there he’s an accessory after the facts is already the point that we are making and we are going with that at this point.”