President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined a number of world leaders in congratulating the Kenyan President-elect William Ruto.

He won a tight presidential race against opposition leader Raila Odinga.

However, some senior election officials including Odinga, have disowned the result, fueling fears of widespread violence like that seen after previous disputed polls.

Ramaphosa said a prosperous and united Kenya is an important prerequisite for and contributor to a prosperous and peaceful continent.

Meanwhile, Kenyans living in South Africa say they are optimistic that their country will rise above its political challenges.

“A lot of people like painting Africa as a dark continent. But I think Kenya has put Africa in the limelight. We have demonstrated that we [are] civilised and can do things the right way.”

The video below is reporting that Kenya’s Presidential candidate Raila Odinga will challenge the election outcome: