The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (CONTRALESA) says President Cyril Ramaphosa must not appoint people who have been fingered by the Zondo Commission when reshuffling his cabinet.

Spokesperson for the President Vincent Magwenya said President Ramaphosa is expected to reshuffle his cabinet within the next few days.

CONTRALESA President Kgoshi Larmeck Mokoena says South Africans need ministers who will work diligently and service their needs.

CONTRALESA like all South Africans is looking forward to the coming cabinet reshuffle but not recycling.

“Our expectation that the President must appoint people who are not arrogant, who are not greedy who are not selfish. They must be people who are prepared to listen to the views of other people. CONTRALESA will be disappointed if the President retains some of the people who have been fingered by the Zondo Commission. We call upon the President to put the country South Africa first when lining up his cabinet.”