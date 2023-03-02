Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the work of government continues, despite the existence of vacancies in the Cabinet.

Magwenya’s comments follow David Mabuza’s resignation as a Member of Parliament, effectively ending his tenure as the country’s Deputy President.

Magwenya says President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle can be expected within the next few days.

“It does need to happen in a few days. While those appointments are quite urgent, the President continues to apply his mind and the work of government has not been undermined or disrupted in any way. It continued uninterrupted in any form,” he adds.

