The Presidency says despite almost 100 security personnel accompanying President Cyril Ramaphosa on his African Peace Mission to Ukraine and Russia being denied entry in Poland, his safety is not compromised.

Dozens of the SAPS and SANDF members and a group of local journalists were delayed for more than a day, on a separate aircraft from the president at the Warsaw Chopin Airport.

The Polish authority said they could not allow the group entry with weapons and ammunition that are illegal in their country.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says in as much as it was regrettable, the president is safe wherever he is.

READ | Head of the Presidential Protection Services, Major General Wally Rhoode, has expressed frustration over delays experienced by a contingent of specialised police officers and journalists who were not allowed to disembark at the Warsaw Chopin Airport https://t.co/nIrRdEdXxM pic.twitter.com/AHZ3yVfOYT — @SAgovnews (@SAgovnews) June 16, 2023

Update on Africa’s peace mission in Ukraine-Russia conflict: Trent Murray



South African plane still grounded in Warsaw, Poland: