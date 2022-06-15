The Presidency says Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane remains on suspension after President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to her letter in which she demanded that he revoke her suspension.

President Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says the President did not accede to Mkhwebane’s demands but will respond to whatever legal action that will follow his decision.

“President Ramaphosa has responded to Advocate Mkhwebane and stands by his decision as communicated before. We are not going to comment on what is in the public domain. We would like to retain and respect her dignity, as well as the dignity of the office of the President in this regard. The President will respond to whatever court action or due process,” adds Magwenya.

Mkhwebane describes her suspension as “shocking”

On Monday, the Public Protector described her suspension as a “shocking” experience for her and her legal team, claiming that she learned about it from the news and social media.

Mkhwebane was placed on suspension last week by the President, who stated that she would remain suspended until the Section 194 process to investigate her fitness to hold office was completed and the matter considered by the National Assembly.

Mkhwebane describes how she heard about her suspension.

“I was at home from the office, I also received a message from one of the journalists requesting me to share the suspension letter. And when I opened the news and Twitter, I saw the news that I was suspended. Indeed, it was a shock. Worse because I expected them [office of the President] to respond to my legal team.”

