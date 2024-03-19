Power restored in parts of Johannesburg after lightning strike

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Power has been restored to the suburbs that experienced power cuts around Johannesburg last night.

City Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says there was a power failure due to a lightning strike at the Eldorado Park substation resulting in many areas being plunged into darkness.

Gwamanda says the power cut also affected the Eikenhof water pump station which supplies water to reservoirs across the city.

He says, “At this point, we are waiting for a report from Joburg Water to give us a clear indication as to how it has affected the water supply. We will give you an update first thing in the morning on the duration in which potential disruptions may occur.”

“At this point, we would like to ask that you bear with us on these difficult times. We are committed to ensuring that whatever disruption we encounter, we rush and restore it speedily.”

