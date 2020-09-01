Somadoda Fikeni says South Africans should brace themselves for more corruption-related squabbles in the governing party.

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni has warned that African National Congress (ANC) members suspected of being involved in corruption are likely to strongly resist the party’s National Executive Committee’s (NEC) resolutions emanating from its special meeting that took place at the weekend.

On Monday, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said all party members, who are formally charged with corruption or other serious crimes, must immediately relinquish their positions in the party or government until their cases are finalised.

The decision is part of the outcomes of the NEC special meeting.

“I doubt you will have the Damascus moment where people wake up and suddenly they have this decisiveness and conviction. You’ll still have battles behind the scenes, more so because law enforcement closing in on some of the top leaders may cause discomfort.

“They may fight back. There could be a backlash and all. But more importantly, now, it’s that some of the issues have been put to rest and they are beginning to deal with issues at a higher level and they are also giving a signal to government agencies and assure them that there will be no interference.”

Integrity Commission

On Monday, ANC NEC Member Bongani Bongo confirmed that he would step aside from his duties. Ramaphosa and ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule are expected to appear before the party’s Integrity Commission soon over the CR17 campaign funding and comments made over corruption, respectively.

Other people implicated in corruption include Khusela Diko and Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Bongo is facing a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the alleged interference at Eskom by the Gupta family.

The infographic below explains how the government tender process works

