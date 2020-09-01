ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile says it's time for the ANC to distance itself from those who are implicated in corruption.

African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has conceded that the party’s Integrity Commission would only add value to the fight against corruption if it’s granted more powers.

On Monday, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa called on all party members charged with corruption to immediately relinquish their positions in the party and government until their cases are finalised.

The decision is part of the outcomes of the ANC’s National Executive Committee’s (NEC) special three-day meeting which took place at the weekend.

Mashatile says it’s time for the ANC to distance itself from those who are implicated in corruption.

“In the NEC itself, the discussions were very constructive. Many people said we understand the statement by the President that as members we must be at the forefront of fighting corruption and the NEC agreed that the President had the right to write to our members to say this is about time.”

“I think he used the words to draw a line in the sand, in other words, it says enough is enough. Let’s make sure to implement a resolution of our conference that said if leaders are charged they need to step down from those positions until their names are cleared,” adds Mashatile.

In the video below, Paul Mashatile speaks to SABC News about the NEC outcomes:

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Executive Committee has announced former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede is to step down from the provincial legislature and eThekwini regional task team activities.

ANC provincial deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu has also been asked to step aside and will appear before the provincial integrity committee. Both Mabuyakhule and Gumede are facing corruption charges.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) are enraged that they will continue to draw a salary.

Meanwhile, ANC MP Bongani Bongo has confirmed that he will step down after being accused of corruption. Eastern Cape ANC heavyweight Andile Lungisa has been told to resign as a Nelson Mandela Bay metro councilor after a court found him guilty of assault.

In the video below, SABC News reflects on developments regarding Zandile Gumede: