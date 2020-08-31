Bongo is facing a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the alleged interference at Eskom by the Gupta family

African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Council Member and Home Affairs Portfolio Committee Chairperson Bongani Bhongo has confirmed that he will step aside from his duties.

The move comes after the party’s President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed all leaders charged with corruption, fraud, and bribery to step aside from government and ANC positions.

The ANC will this afternoon brief the media and the nation on the outcomes of the special meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee held at the weekend.

Bongo is facing a charge of corruption in relation to an allegation that he offered a bribe to Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the evidence leader of the Parliamentary Inquiry into the alleged interference at Eskom by the Gupta family.

Meanwhile, President Ramaphosa has called on civil servants to set themselves apart from acts of corruption. He has made the call in his weekly letter to the nation ahead of September which is Public Service Month.

Ramaphosa says that the view that the public service is bloated is misplaced as its members play a critical role in keeping the country going.

In building a capable State, the President says senior appointments must be based on expertise rather than political considerations, with civil servants being allowed to do their work without undue political interference.

He says the recruitment of high-calibre, qualified candidates as well as the continual upskilling of members will result in a well-governed state, able to meet the needs of the people.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says government will uncover all the criminal activity regarding corruption related to COVID-19: