Polokwane residents lament ongoing water shortages

Residents in and around Polokwane in Limpopo are experiencing acute water shortages.

Some say they have been experiencing the problem for the past three months. Municipal authorities blame leaking pipes which they say are being repaired and rolling blackouts that are affecting the Olifantspoort and Ebenezer water plants.

Others accuse the municipal authorities of not providing water tankers in some parts of the town.

“We are struggling to get water in town. It has been three months now without having water in town. We do not have water to flush our bathrooms even to bath. We tried to call the water tankers to bring water but they did not bring it .Even today we are struggling of water since June without having water.”

In a statement issued on social media last week, the Polokwane Municipality said that the Olifantspoort water line had been exposed and that repair work would take place.

The statement further read: “Larger parts of the municipality are still experiencing water shortages due to constant challenges experienced on the Olifantspoort and Ebenezer lines. Polokwane Municipality will continue to provide regular updates as and when received from the Lepelle Northern Water and provide temporary relief to affected areas.”

See statement below:

Joburg water shortages

Meanwhile in Gauteng, Johannesburg Water says it continues to face water supply challenges as a result of operational issues with it’s Eikenhof system.

Several areas in and around Johannesburg have had no water over the weekend as some reservoirs and towers were further impacted by low supply and high demand.

Yesterday, some systems had to be switched off overnight to give reservoirs and towers time to recover.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala says technical teams are assessing reservoirs on a daily basis.

“We plead with residents that do have water to use it sparingly so that our systems can recover to acceptable levels. Johannesburg Water is constantly monitoring the network to explore any other options to mitigate and find solutions so the water challenges in some areas. Alternative water has been arranged for the affected areas and regular updates are provided to customers.”

Daily water supply system status updates:

Daily water supply system status updates: Monday, 9 October 2023 (Morning) #JoburgUpdates ^S pic.twitter.com/wskTmp935K — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 9, 2023