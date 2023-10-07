Johannesburg faces critical water shortages as water levels plummet

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Water levels in various reservoirs in Johannesburg remain critically low due to poor supply and high demand. Johannesburg Water has called upon residents who have water to use it sparingly so that the systems can fully recover.

Tripping pumps affecting High Level and Hospital Hill reservoirs. ^X pic.twitter.com/9fJxJZOUZM — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) October 7, 2023

The water utility says in a statement the Helderkruin, Crown Gardens, Naturena, Hursthill 2 and Brixton reservoirs and towers will be switched off overnight to mitigate and build up reservoir storage capacity.

The systems will be switched on again at 0400 am.

Johannesburg Water says an alternative water supply has been arranged for the affected areas.

Meanwhile, residents have been asked to observe Level One water restrictions.