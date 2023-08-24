The second candidate interviewed on Wednesday for the position of Public Protector says his political allegiance will not prejudice his treatment of cases.

Thomas Ntsewa was interviewed by Parliament’s ad hoc committee, set up to select and recommend a new Public Protector.

The seven-year non-renewable term of the currently suspended Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, will end in October.

Ntsewa was a member of the African National Congress (ANC) from the age of 15 and was involved in the freedom struggle.

Ntsewa says, if successful, he will ensure that all complainants are treated fairly. “All these people must serve their people without prejudice. So the political alignment will not, in my case, given my training since I was 15, will not interfere with value of judgment and take each case as it’s presented and make fair ruling without prejudice.”