The suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has 80 days before the end of her seven-year non-renewable term. She is still facing a Section 194 inquiry which resumes on Friday morning.

Mkhwebane still has until October 15 before her term ends. However, it is uncertain whether she would complete her full term or leave before it ends.

It would require at least a two thirds majority vote for her to be removed from office by the President. This means at least 267 of the 400 members of the Assembly will have to vote in favour of her removal from office.

If the Section 194 Committee recommends that she should be removed from office, her fate will ultimately be decided by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Ad Hoc Committee tasked to select and recommend an incoming Public Protector, shortlisted eight candidates to be interviewed.

There were initially 38 candidates. Two withdrew from the race.

