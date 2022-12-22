Police say they have recovered military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni in the East Rand, Gauteng.

They were following up on information that the explosives were allegedly going to be delivered to illegal miners in the area.

Police found a box with seven hand grenades, one CS smoke generator, a military shot exploder, a military tester and eighteen military switches.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says, “To ensure the safety and security of the surrounding communities, one of the hand grenades which was found to be unstable was destroyed on the spot (in sito) to prevent any injuries and damage to property. A multidisciplinary team has been dispatched to monitor the area to effect possible arrests. An enquiry has also been registered to determine the origin of the explosive devices and equipment.

In the video below, Police recover military explosive devices and equipment in Benoni, Johannesburg:

About 20 people were accused of possession of illegal firearms and ammunition in October. They also faced charges which include conspiracy to commit robbery and illegal gold mining.

In the video below, 20 people arrested in relation to North West illegal mining to appear in court