Police probe murders of three taxi drivers in ECape after shootout

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating three murder and 13 attempted murder cases in Nqanqarhu, formerly known as Maclear.

This after three taxi drivers were gunned down in violence between two taxi factions yesterday.

The 13 were critically wounded and have been transferred from the Macler Hospital to the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital.

Maclear Hospital CEO, Dr Ngazibini Mashiyi, elaborates.

“Taxi owners and bosses came with their vehicles, and we learnt that one died on the scene and the other one died on arrival here. My doctors and everyone were on board actually and I would like to commend my staff, they showed a lot of character because there were lot of security personnel and a lot of guns. Yes, they did very well because we managed to treat people that were shot.”