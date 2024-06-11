Concern for health, safety of initiates amid cold weather

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) has raised concerns over the health and safety of initiates amid extreme cold weather conditions with snowfall in the Eastern Cape.

This comes as the province has recently been battered by extremely cold weather and floods.

Contralesa Secretary General Zolani Mkiva says preparations have gone through almost three to four months ahead of this season.

“The fact that the winter has become even more harsher, we have told the surgeons, as well as the caregivers, including those that are responsible for monitoring, that they must do everything necessary to ensure the safety of the initiates during this season. One thing that made us to highlight that is the fact that there are also the recent floods which have been seen in the provinces like the Eastern Cape and therefore we had to ensure that they look into every decade, including the appropriate location.”

PODCAST: Contralesa concerned over health and safety of initiates: