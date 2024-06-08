Eastern Cape floods death toll rises to 10, one person missing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The death toll in the devastating floods in Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10, with one person still missing.

Police retrieved the tenth body, that of a female victim, from the Swartkops River banks. She and her friend went missing when their car was washed away. The vehicle was found submerged in water.

Three more people have died in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in East London, bringing the death toll following the floods in the province to 13.

The relocation of victims of devastating floods in Kariega in the Eastern Cape is currently under way. They are being moved from community halls to students’ accommodations while the government erects temporary structures for them. President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality, where he promised the residents that the government would provide them with temporary structures in which they would stay for 30 days.

But the residents say this is not good enough. Sherwin Vosloo, one of residents says, “We moved here from churches to this accommodation, where things have gone from worse to worse because where we are now, the living conditions are not good, it’s inappropriate and uncalled for, and the toilets are not flushing. We have old people here and no one has come to check on them. No one is checking on the children; no one has been sending food since last night.”

