Eastern Cape Safety MEC to visit family of slain Tsolo victims

Eastern Cape Safety MEC Xolile Nqatha is expected to visit the family of six members who were shot and killed last week in Tsolo.

Nqatha, together with the police, is expected to update the family on the progress made in arresting the suspects.

Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says it’s alleged a 43-year-old male was killed in his grandfather’s homestead in Mpoza location.

In the same location, the bodies of a 73-year-old and a 75-year-old male were discovered with gunshot wounds. Nearby, three additional bodies, aged between 62 and 67, were found.

Naidu says all the victims were related. The motive behind the shootings is unknown.