President Ramaphosa to visit Gqeberha following devastating floods

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today visit the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape where heavy downpours have caused floods.

Over 3 000 people in Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City metros were affected by heavy rain.

Ten people including an eight-year-old girl died in Kariega in Nelson Mandela Bay, while two people died in the Buffalo City Metro following the floods.

The government has deployed officials from the National Disaster Management Centre to the affected areas.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality has been declared a disaster zone, with damage estimated at R1 billion.

The recovery efforts are continuing as different parts were affected severely with damages to human settlements, electricity, roads and infrastructure.

The municipality’s Acting Executive Director for Safety and Security, Shadrack Sibiya says the Joint Operation Centre is still active.

“Now mop-up operations have been enabled by this classification. The resources are being collated to start with mop-up, everything seems to be clearing.”