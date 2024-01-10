Police probe burglary at Sol Plaatje mayor’s office

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in Kimberley in the Northern Cape are investigating an incident in which the office of the executive mayor of the Sol Plaatje Municipality, Kagisho Sonyoni, was burgled last week.

The municipality says it is still not clear how the intruder gained entry to the office.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergio Kock explains, “The Kimberley SAPS is investigating a case of business burglary after the office of the Sol Plaatje executive mayor was allegedly broken into. The incident happened between the 3rd and 4th of January 2024.”

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations are continuing.