Sol Plaatje Municipality working to repair burst water pipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sol Plaatje Municipality says its working around the clock to ensure that all Kimberley residents receive water after a pipe burst in the vicinity of Riverton on Sunday.

The burst pipe left a number of areas without water. The municipality says repairs on the pipe have been completed and they are in the process of filling the pipeline with water.

“The municipality is set to implement a new water supply programme based on efforts to obtain meaningful storage levels at the Newton reservoirs. The municipality wishes to extend its apologies for this unforeseen and extended water supply interruption. It is with regret that this has had to lessen the joyousness of Christmas,” explains Sol Plaatje Municipality spokesperson, Thabo Mothibi.