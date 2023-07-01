Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened into the death of convicted drug dealer, Glenn Agliotti.

The inquest docket was opened at the Douglasdale police station in Johannesburg.

The cause of death is not known at this time.

Police spokesperson, Mavela Mosondo explains: “Police can confirm that an inquest docket has been opened at Douglasdale Police Station. A postmortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

Agliotti is a self-confessed drug dealer, acquitted on a charge of murdering Brett Kebble, a key state witness in the prosecution of late former commissioner of the SAPS Jackie Selebi.

GLENN AGLIOTTI speaks about his biography: