Minister of Police Bheki Cele says he has noted the worrying trend of police members who are both criminally charged and arrested for breaking the law.

This after the minister has disclosed that around 7 000 police personnel were criminally charged over the past five financial years.

He revealed this in his response to Parliamentary questions from the EFF and FF PLUS.

Spokesperson for the Ministry Lirandzu Themba says there are currently processes within the department to address the problem of the police who are breaking the law.

“The Police Ministry has of course noted the cases of officers charged from minor to very serious crimes. It is a concern but at the same time it must be noted that the country has about over hundred thousand police officers and the majority of these officers are the law-abiding officers and conduct themselves within the law. It remains encouraging however, to see such acts not go unpunished. Processes are in place to ensure that those officers, who choose not to adhere to the SAPS code of conduct and even break the law, are found and dealt with through the SAPS processes as well the SAPS internal anti-corruption unit and the country’s court. ”