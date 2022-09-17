Hundreds of young people have joined the Police recruitment programme in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, in an effort to join the South African Police Service(SAPS) next year. Earlier this year, Police Minister Bheki Cele said 12-thousand new recruits will be added in the coming year to combat crime in the country.

The police’s budget for this financial year is R100 billion. In an effort to decrease the unemployment rate further, the SAPS is encouraging youngsters to apply and join the police service. Some of the recruits say they won’t give up protecting the country.

“I am unemployed and as the crime rate is high in South Africa, I thought I am going to make a difference as a young lady to help our police system”, says one hopeful recruit.

“I definitely think that since young people have been sitting at home and it has been COVID, any opportunity they get, since its post high school they have to take it.” says another.

