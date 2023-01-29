Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrest of a 40-year-old Limpopo female police officer who is shown in a video having sex with her 10-year-old son in 2020.

The officer has been charged with the rape of a minor and other charges that relate to sexual grooming and the creation and distribution of pornography.

She is expected to apply for bail in court in Marble Hall on Monday.

Cele says the law must take its course.

“When you are told that a member of the SAPS has been arrested, it is one of the most painful things. But to do this one is even beyond comprehension, this is not just a member of the SAPS, it’s the real mother of the boy. …She is arrested and to us, she is no more an honourable member, she is a criminal.”