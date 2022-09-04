The families and relatives of police officers who died in the line of duty have gathered at Pretoria’s Union Buildings for the National Commemorative Day to honour 33 police officers and reservists killed in the line of duty between April 1, 2021 and March 31 this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will lay a wreath in remembrance of the women and men in blue.

Some of the SAPS members were shot dead while responding to various crimes, others were killed by speeding motorists during crime prevention operations.

Among the 33 police officers who are being honoured are two women – one of whom is 44-year-old Sergeant NS Mogale who was stationed in Tembisa in Gauteng.

In August 2021, she and a colleague had stopped at a supermarket when four suspects approached them and disarmed them. She was shot and died from her injuries.

Meanwhile, on Saturday another police officer was shot and killed and his colleague seriously injured while they were responding to a business robbery at Engcobo in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana says the 43-year-old Sergeant Vakele Mjoli died at the scene.

He was shot by one of the suspects who impersonated a security guard.

Kinana says the wounded officer, Constable Mfundiso Ndede, is recovering in hospital. Two suspects were killed in the shootout.

He says one suspect is in custody with two still at large.

“Two of the suspects were fatally wounded during the exchange of gunfire. Two pistol firearms believed to belong to suspects were found at the scene. One vehicle also believed to have been a getaway car, was also found in the area. We shall not rest until the rest of those involved in this brutality are found. We are saying may Sergeant Mojoli’s soul rest in eternal peace,” adds Kinana.

