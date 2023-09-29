Mpumalanga police have launched an investigation into a murder case after a Limpopo man was reportedly shot and killed on the R40 road in Hazyview, Mpumalanga.

The victim was travelling with his family when the incident occurred. According to reports, the deceased exited his vehicle before being shot and fatally wounded.

In response to the incident, authorities have temporarily closed the R40 road, which connects Hazyview and Bushbuckridge, as they conduct a thorough search of the area for any potential evidence or leads related to the crime.

The motive for the killing remains unknown.

On Saturday, two people were shot and killed and seven wounded in Alexandria near Hazyview in Mpumalanga. Police say high calibre firearms may have been among the weapons used by the gunmen.

Police found eight empty rifle cartridges and six nine-millimetre pistol cartridges.

According to the police, one of the victims was fatally shot whilst in a car and the second victim was lying on the ground.

The motive for Saturday’s shooting is not known at this stage.

