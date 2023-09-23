Two people have been shot and killed and seven wounded in Alexandria near Hazyview in Mpumalanga. The motive for the shooting is not known at this stage.

Police say high calibre firearms may have been among the weapons used by the gunmen. Police found eight empty rifle cartridges and six nine millimeter pistol cartridges.

According to the police one of the victims was fatally shot whilst in a car and the second victim was lying on the ground. Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says the injured victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Mohlala says a task team to probe the shooting has been assembled. The shooting happened just week after a shooting at a local tavern in KaNyamazane, where two people lost their lives and 14 others sustained injuries.

