A second person has died following the tavern shooting in KaNyamazane outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Two unknown men allegedly opened fire on patrons at the tavern in KaNyamazane yesterday morning.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli says the suspect randomly shot at the patrons and killed one on the spot. 15 other patrons were rushed to hospital.

One of the injured victims succumbed to his injuries. Mdhluli says the deceased are yet to be identified.

