Police Minister Bheki Cele is on Wednesday expected to visit the scene at which a German tourist was fatally shot in Masoyi between White River and Hazyview in Mpumalanga.

National Police Commission Fanie Masemola will accompany Cele.

#sapsMINISTRY [MEDIA INVITATION] #PoliceMinistry & #SAPS management to visit Mpumalanga following fatal shooting of German tourist. Visit includes site visit to crime scene which will take place this morning at 09:00 @ Numbi Road (next to Heroes Academy)https://t.co/spXz8xqewc pic.twitter.com/3hsz7Yg4iW — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) October 5, 2022

Three suspects apparently accosted four German tourists who were travelling in a minibus on the road leading to the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate.

According to the police, the three suspects ordered the tourists to unlock their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle allegedly refused, and he was shot in the upper body through the window.

The driver managed to drive away for several metres before the vehicle crashed into a boundary wall.

The suspects fled the scene without taking anything from the tourists.

Different government institutions have condemned the killing of the tourist.

Police Spokesperson Selvey Mohlala has since appealed to anyone with information about the incident to assist.

Meanwhile, the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has issued a R50 000 reward for information that may lead to the arrest of the people who attacked the tourists.

