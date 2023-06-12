KwaZulu-Natal police say they are investigating a case of attempted murder following last week’s shooting incident at the Harry Gwala stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Chaos erupted after the home side Umsinga United were beaten one-nil by the North West’s Orbit College in the semi finals of the ABC Motsepe Championship.

In a video which is circulating on social media, soccer fans are seen shooting into the air, jumping the fence and throwing stones and bottles.

“Police are investigating a case of attempted murder which reportedly occurred at Harry Gwala stadium on Friday. It is reported that a commotion erupted after a soccer match and gun shots were allegedly fired. An ambulance driver who was loading an equipment heard a loud bang on one of the vehicle windows. After the situation had died down, he noticed that the window was hit by gun shots. Another women who resides a few kilometres from the stadium, said a bullet head was allegedly found inside her house and no one has been arrested at this point,” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda explains.

VIDEO: Chaos erupts during ABC Motsepe league promotion match: