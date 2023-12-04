Police continue investigation into suspected mob attack in Diepsloot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police are investigating cases of murder following a suspected mob attack in Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, that left seven people dead at the weekend.

The victims were found burned to death in two separate incidents in Diepsloot extensions 12 and 13.

Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo confirmed that the deceased were assaulted before being set alight.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that in both incidents, the victims were assaulted and burned by the mob,” Masondo stated. “The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage.”

Police have strongly condemned the acts of vigilantism and the taking of the law into one’s own hands, emphasising that such actions constitute serious criminal offenses.

“We are deeply concerned about these acts of violence and we are urging the community to remain calm and to allow the police to investigate,” Masondo said.

No arrests have been made yet, and police are currently investigating the incident. They are appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.

