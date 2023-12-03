Seven people have been set alight, killed in Diepsloot

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven people have been set alight and killed in Diepsloot north of Johannesburg – in what police suspect may be kangaroo-style justice.

It’s understood that the seven had been preying on the community and committing various crimes.

Police received information about two bodies that were lying in the street in Diepsloot extension 13 on Friday, while five more bodies were discovered in Diepsloot extension 12 yesterday.

Gauteng Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo has urged communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that in both incidents, the victims were assaulted and burned by the mob. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. As the police in Gauteng, we strongly condemn acts of vigilantism and the community taking the law into their own hands, as that constitutes a serious criminal offense. No arrests have been made yet, and police investigation is underway.”