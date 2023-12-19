Police confident of making arrests in Rustenburg mass shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Community Safety Department in the North West says police will not rest until they apprehend all those responsible for the mass shooting that claimed nine lives at Popo Molefe Informal Settlement in Rustenburg on Saturday night.

According to the police, a group of individuals were sitting at the house of one of the injured people when a group of men opened fire on them. While eight people died on the scene, the ninth victim was certified dead upon arrival at the hospital. The MEC of the Department, Sello Lehari, says a dedicated team of investigators has been deployed to the area to actively pursue and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for the tragic incident.

#sapsNW #SAPS North West Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Sello Kwena established a dedicated team to investigate the killing of 5 males & 4 females at approximately 21:15 on 16/12 at Popo Molefe informal settlement in Boitekong outside Rustenburg. SWhttps://t.co/SrmwlRvZfs pic.twitter.com/5cMBSdyPOZ — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 17, 2023

“I met the police this morning, led by the brigadier and head of investigations. They briefed us. They are on top of this matter. Soon, people will be arrested. Through the commissioner of the province, we have deployed close to 50 police officers in this area. More than 30 investigating officers are here just to make sure that we deal with this matter once and for all.”

Community Safety MEC engages Popo Molefe Informal Settlement residents in N West after mass shooting: