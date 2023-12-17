Shooting in Rustenburg claims nine lives

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nine individuals, consisting of five males and four females, lost their lives last night in Popo Molefe Informal Settlement in Boitekong outside Rustenburg. North West Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has initiated a dedicated team to investigate the tragic incident.

According to police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone, the preliminary information suggests that a group of Sesotho-speaking individuals opened fire on another group primarily consisting of Xhosa speakers. The targeted group was reportedly gathered in a yard, engaged in drinking liquor when the assailants, whose exact number remains unconfirmed, launched the attack.

Eight people succumbed to their injuries instantly, while the ninth victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. A further eight individuals sustained injuries.

A dedicated team has been formed to thoroughly investigate the incident. The motive behind the attack is yet to be determined and no arrests have been made.

The Provincial Commissioner has strongly condemned the senseless act and assured that the police will work tirelessly to bring justice to the victims.

Kwena urged the community to remain calm and allow the police to conduct the investigations without interference.