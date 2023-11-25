Police bust child pornography, trafficking ring in Gauteng and KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

In a major crackdown on child exploitation, police arrested four suspects in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal today for possession and distribution of child pornography and involvement in human trafficking.

The arrests come after a three-week investigation by the SAPS Serial and Electronic Investigations (SECI) Unit in collaboration with the USA Department of Homeland Security.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe has urged parents to be extra vigilant in monitoring their children’s online activities, especially on tablets and phones.

“Install parental software apps that will be able to block harmful content and prevent children from engaging with online predators,” Mathe emphasized.

Mathe warned that online predators often lure children through online games and chat groups, making it crucial for parents to closely monitor their children’s online interactions.

One of the arrested suspects, a 60-year-old man from Umbilo, KZN, was found in possession of thousands of images and videos of child pornography. He is among the 27 online child sexual predators identified in South Africa by the joint international operation.

Police are urging parents to take proactive measures to protect their children from online predators.